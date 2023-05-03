Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 62,335 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 283.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 140,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,215. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.23.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

