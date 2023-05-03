Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,058. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

