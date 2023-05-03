Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $14.80 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 157,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,599. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

