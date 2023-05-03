Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. 198,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,361. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

