Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,230,000 after buying an additional 141,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 272,942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

