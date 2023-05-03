Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 7.0 %

USB stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.