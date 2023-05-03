Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

