Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWF stock opened at $244.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.