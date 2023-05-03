Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.5 %

ZTS opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

