Cardano Market Cap Tops $13.35 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion and $229.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.41 or 0.06573753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00060017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,744,572,184 coins and its circulating supply is 34,814,862,162 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.