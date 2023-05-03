Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 4,696 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,497. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

