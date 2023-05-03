Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.63. 52,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,756. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

