Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UWM traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 212,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

