Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 925,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,762,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. 112,795 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

