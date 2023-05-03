Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,398,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,889,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM remained flat at $38.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,145,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,797,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.