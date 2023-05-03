Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,022,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,143. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

