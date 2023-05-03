Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.62. The stock had a trading volume of 101,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.