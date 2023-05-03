Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $9.45 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,914,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,467.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 99,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,635,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,352. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.