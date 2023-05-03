Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 272,942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $70.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

