Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -0.14. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $51.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cassava Sciences

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,528.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

