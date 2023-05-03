CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.07

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 69400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.
CBS Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
