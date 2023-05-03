C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,243.57

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,243.57 ($40.52) and traded as low as GBX 151.61 ($1.89). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($1.95), with a volume of 3,593,335 shares traded.

CCR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £613.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,932.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

