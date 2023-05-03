CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 2,399,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

