CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 2,399,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,325. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

