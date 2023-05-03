Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 6%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.73 and last traded at $101.29. 385,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 896,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Celsius Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

