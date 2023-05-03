CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.93.

NYSE CX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,463. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

