CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.43. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 658,880 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMIG Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CEMIG by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of CEMIG by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,125,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 261,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.