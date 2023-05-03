CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.43. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 658,880 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
CEMIG Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.