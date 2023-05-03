Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 674,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $79,069.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $72,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $159,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 309,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,630. The firm has a market cap of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.
