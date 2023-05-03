Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 674,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $79,069.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $72,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $159,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 561.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 359,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 309,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,630. The firm has a market cap of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Stories

