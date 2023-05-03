Centrifuge One Day Trading Volume Hits $500,005.62 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $500,005.62 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.23157069 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $323,115.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

