CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 951,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CGI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CGI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.
CGI Stock Up 0.0 %
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.