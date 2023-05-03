Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the quarter. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 3.21% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Further Reading

