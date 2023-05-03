Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.05. 914,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $292,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $290,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

