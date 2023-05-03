Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $80.11

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.11, but opened at $76.83. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 452,862 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,620,000 after acquiring an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

