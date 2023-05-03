China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40.
About China Natural Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.