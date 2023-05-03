China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

