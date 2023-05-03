China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

