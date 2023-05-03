China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management increased its position in China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

