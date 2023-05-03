China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global restated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
