Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Update

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $128.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average is $120.40.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,162,484 in the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 729,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 312,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.