Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Chorus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4327 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

