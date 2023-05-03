Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 402,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.2 %

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.13.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

See Also

