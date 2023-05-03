Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Barry A. Bruno Sells 6,440 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.16. 277,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,143. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

