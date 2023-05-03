Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,303,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 320,712 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 528,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth approximately $12,165,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCV remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.