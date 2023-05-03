Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Chuy’s has set its FY23 guidance at $1.60-1.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $632.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

