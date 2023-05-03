Cimpress plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.63) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.63) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.54). The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($3.18) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Cimpress Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CMPR opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cimpress by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cimpress by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.