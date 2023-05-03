Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

CINF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

CINF stock opened at $103.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

