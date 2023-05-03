Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 33,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,188,066. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

