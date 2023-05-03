Citigroup Trims ADT (NYSE:ADT) Target Price to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s previous close.

ADT Stock Down 14.3 %

ADT stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.69. ADT has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

About ADT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ADT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,558 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ADT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.