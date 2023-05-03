Citigroup Trims ADT (NYSE:ADT) Target Price to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s previous close.
ADT Stock Down 14.3 %
ADT stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.69. ADT has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.
