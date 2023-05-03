Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Clarus Stock Down 5.2 %

CLAR stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Clarus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 3,616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 607,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 543,765 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 239,928 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $2,694,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also

