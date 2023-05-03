CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CleanSpark Stock Up 1.6 %

CleanSpark stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,508. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 142.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 172,730 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

