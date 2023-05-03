Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18-7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.

Clorox Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CLX traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

