CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Purchases 4,800 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,308. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in CNA Financial by 90.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Further Reading

